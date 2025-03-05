Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,132 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

