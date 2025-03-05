Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,383 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $387,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 774,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3,195.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 568,594 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BWA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

