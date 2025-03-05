Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $242,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $273,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.8% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.0 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $159.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

