Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 238,098 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $213,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Down 3.6 %

SSB opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Hovde Group downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

