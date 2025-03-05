Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,789 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $477,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $55,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $263,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Crown by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Trading Down 2.6 %

CCK opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

