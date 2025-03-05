Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,487,654 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $187,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 5,191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Maplebear by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 838,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,061 shares of company stock worth $1,987,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CART. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

