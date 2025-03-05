Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $362,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

