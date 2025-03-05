Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 244,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $225,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.7 %

RL opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

