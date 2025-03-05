Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,511,790 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $423,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.