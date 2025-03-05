Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
