Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $86.79. Approximately 2,057,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,901,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.