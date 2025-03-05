Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $500,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $33,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,464.66. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $202,914.39. This trade represents a 75.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.