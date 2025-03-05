Versor Investments LP Sells 2,846 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.5 %

KFY opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.