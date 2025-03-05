Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Radius Recycling by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $21.42.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.67). Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $656.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. StockNews.com lowered Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

