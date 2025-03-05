Versor Investments LP Invests $79,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.