Versor Investments LP Invests $79,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
NYSE:NOVA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $13.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
