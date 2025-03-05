Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $270.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

