Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ScanSource by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,406.28. This trade represents a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,839 shares of company stock worth $750,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

