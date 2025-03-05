Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,500 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,385 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,391,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,959,239.65. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 373,210 shares of company stock worth $2,168,982 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

