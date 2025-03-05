VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,601,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
VERSES AI Price Performance
Shares of VRSSF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
VERSES AI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.