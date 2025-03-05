VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,601,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of VRSSF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

