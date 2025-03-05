Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 2,170,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.