Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,303 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 194,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.