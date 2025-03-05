Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

TTWO opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

