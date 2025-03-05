Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

