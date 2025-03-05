Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

