Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 135,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

