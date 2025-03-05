Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Veralto Stock Down 0.8 %

VLTO traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,481. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veralto stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

