Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

