Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.10. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Market Correction Here? These Stocks Are Worth Holding
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.