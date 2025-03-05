Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.10. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.