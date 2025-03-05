Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $887.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

