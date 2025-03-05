Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.