Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

XSMO stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

