Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

