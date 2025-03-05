Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VB opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.