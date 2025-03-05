Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

