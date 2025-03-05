Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

FI stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

