Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.