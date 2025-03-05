Vantage Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,244 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

