Vantage Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $600.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

