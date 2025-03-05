Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,651 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,655,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

