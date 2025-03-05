Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

