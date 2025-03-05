Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

