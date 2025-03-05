Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,975,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105,818 shares.The stock last traded at $48.61 and had previously closed at $48.93.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
