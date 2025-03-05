Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,975,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105,818 shares.The stock last traded at $48.61 and had previously closed at $48.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

