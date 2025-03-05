Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

