Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,691,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

