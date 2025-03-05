Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,758,000.

VOO opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.43 and its 200-day moving average is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

