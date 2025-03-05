Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

