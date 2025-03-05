Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Smithfield Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $104,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

