Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 11.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $224.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

