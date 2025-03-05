Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $279.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

