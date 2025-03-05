Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

